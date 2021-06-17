Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $57,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 122,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 31,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $383.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.