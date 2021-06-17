Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Sells $552,550.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.13. 794,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

