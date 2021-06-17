Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

