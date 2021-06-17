Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $73.09 on Monday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

