Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

