Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LNEGY stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

