Lympo Market Token Reaches One Day Volume of $320,003.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $320,003.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00180018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00909846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.07 or 0.99697812 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

