LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

