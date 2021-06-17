M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

APD opened at $300.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

