M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $731,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

