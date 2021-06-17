M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $871.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $835.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

