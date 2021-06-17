M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 4.39.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

