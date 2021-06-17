M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $636,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

