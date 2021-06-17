M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $765,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.84. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.