MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 75,000 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,820. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.