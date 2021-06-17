MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGNX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

