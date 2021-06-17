Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

