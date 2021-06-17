Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Trading Down 11.3%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) traded down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.23. 258,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 235,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

