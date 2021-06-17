Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Trading Down 11.3%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) traded down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.23. 258,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 235,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

