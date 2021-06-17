Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in May

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Mandom stock remained flat at $$24.55 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.02. Mandom has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

