Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 467,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

