Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Get Marchex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCHX. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.