Mariner LLC Buys 173,451 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 173,451 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $456,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

