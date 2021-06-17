Mark Cutifani Buys 5 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, with a total value of £156.50 ($204.47).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,963.50 ($38.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,379.79. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £40.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.