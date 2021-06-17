Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MARUY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.79. 3,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

