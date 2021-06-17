Massnet (MASS) Market Capitalization Tops $43.20 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Massnet has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $43.20 million and $22.38 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00102649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.97 or 0.00763716 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,883,476 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

