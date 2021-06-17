Matthew Tsien Sells 192,986 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Tsien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55.

GM stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 154.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

