Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.