Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.00.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at C$48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.09. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of C$20.33 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

