Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

Shares of MAXN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 873,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.