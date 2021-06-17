MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh Sells 21,737 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MXL opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $44.05.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
