MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh Sells 21,737 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MXL opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $44.05.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.