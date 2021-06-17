MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.56. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 11,840 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$482.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.56.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland purchased 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,450,700. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491 in the last three months.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

