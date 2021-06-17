McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 4.5%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 35,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,493,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

MUX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $677.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $75,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $11,509,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

