McGinn Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,950 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,376,963. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

