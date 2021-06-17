Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

