Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

