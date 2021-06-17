Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00774278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00083700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

