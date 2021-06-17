Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,349 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

