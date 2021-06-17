Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in FMC by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

