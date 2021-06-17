Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $783,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

