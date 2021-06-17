Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,300 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 176.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

