Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AerCap by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,042,000 after buying an additional 126,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of AER stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

