Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s share price dropped 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 283,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 337,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

