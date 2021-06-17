Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $309,616.37 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 1,211 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $309,616.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Dinoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80.

Shares of MLAB traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.64. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.14 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

