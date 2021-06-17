Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

