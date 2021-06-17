MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,428 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $537,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 29.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

