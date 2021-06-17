Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg Sells 1,005 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75.
NYSE:MCB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.40. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $537.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
