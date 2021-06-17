Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg Sells 1,005 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75.

NYSE:MCB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.40. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $537.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.