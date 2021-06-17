MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

