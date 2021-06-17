MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $635.82 and last traded at $628.00. 52,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 686,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $577.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

