Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

MLSS stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. Research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

