Mining Core Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,807.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $22,402.72 and $43,807.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00143240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00178061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00938040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.69 or 1.00037972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.